Good news for fans of Rocky the owl - the bird found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

It's believed the feathered stowaway hitched a ride when the tree was being transported to New York City - and she'd gone three days without food or drink when she was rescued.

The Northern saw-whet owl was nursed back to health at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, with plenty of fluids and "all the mice she could eat".

