Covid: US doctor's video simulates what dying patient sees
A doctor in Missouri has made a video simulating what a patient dying from Covid-19 might see - in a bid to urge people to wear face masks.
Dr Kenneth Remy told the BBC that "wearing a mask is not as uncomfortable as having a piece of plastic put into your airway".
He said he felt compelled to create the video after noticing the impact of a patient's death on his team.
- Published
- 38 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada