Covid: US doctor's video simulates what dying patient sees

A doctor in Missouri has made a video simulating what a patient dying from Covid-19 might see - in a bid to urge people to wear face masks.

Dr Kenneth Remy told the BBC that "wearing a mask is not as uncomfortable as having a piece of plastic put into your airway". He said he felt compelled to create the video after noticing the impact of a patient's death on his team.

