Cassidy Kramer is part of the Inupiaq community, who have relied on Alaska's land for thousands of years.

Like her father, she goes hunting and fishing to provide for the people around her.

But Cassidy fears that her way of life could be gone before she starts a family of her own.

Around her, the landscape is changing as temperatures warm and the ice melts. Now it's up to her, to hold on to her traditions as best she can.

