Can Georgia's 17-year-olds change Biden’s presidency?

Thousands of young people turning 18 in the next few months will play a huge role in deciding who controls the US Senate – and with it the nature of Joe Biden’s Presidency.

The Senate is where key decisions on things like climate change, gun control and healthcare are made. Which party gets to control it is decided by two tight runoff elections in January 2021.

Nomia Iqbal explains how 23,000 people who turn 18 in the gap between November’s election and the Georgia runoffs will play a huge role in these tight races.

My World makes videos on global issues for teenagers: youtube.com/bbcmyworld