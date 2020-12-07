Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani asks witness to remove her face mask
At a hearing before the Michigan legislature about alleged voter fraud, Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani asked a witness seated next to him to remove her mask, because he said he couldn’t hear her.
Mr Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 just a few days later. His diagnosis has prompted the closure of the Arizona state legislature where he had been speaking recently.
