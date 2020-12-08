Trump: 'Every American who wants the Covid vaccine will get it'
US President Trump has said that every American who wants the Covid vaccine will get it.
Speaking at start of the Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit, he expressed his hope that the Pfizer vaccine would get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorisation "within days".
The president said: "By spring we're going to be in a position that nobody would have believed possible a few months ago."
Read more: Safety data on Pfizer jab released by US
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada