Cher has said she is "amazed" that she and others successfully relocated Kaavan the "world's loneliest elephant" from a Pakistani zoo to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

The 74-year-old US singer told BBC World News she got involved in the campaign because "my Twitter followers kept bothering me about Save Kaavan."

In an exclusive interview, she also expressed her optimism over Joe Biden's presidency - and was asked whether or not she'd be in Mamma Mia 3.