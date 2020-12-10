With governments around the world under financial pressure because of Covid-19 pandemic, billionaires should “step up” and help prevent famine in the poorest countries, the head of the World Food Programme has said.

“We need these billionaires... [to] give some money back to help people in this one-time crisis,” David Beasley told BBC Hardtalk.

“Show the world you care, please we need your help and we need it now,” he said.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 10 December and Friday 11 December 2020 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).