When the US national anthem failed to play at his son's high school basketball game, this dad saved the day.

Trenton Brown, from Ohio, got a nudge from his wife to sing after "a lot of awkward silence".

He told the BBC he's been singing and writing songs for "a long time", but never professionally.

Mr Brown says he has a musical family and they're "buzzing" about the video of his vocal talents going viral.

