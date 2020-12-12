US Covid vaccination: 'The mission begins'
The US public will start receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from Monday after it was authorised for emergency use.
Gen Gustave Perna, speaking for the US government's vaccination campaign Operation Warp Speed, told reporters that doses of the vaccine would be packed for transportation "within the next 24 hours".
He said it was the beginning of a mission to "defeat the enemy" of Covid-19.
