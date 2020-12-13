Coronavirus: US to start shipping vaccine for rollout
The US is gearing up for the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination after it received emergency use authorisation from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on Friday.
US Army General Gustave Perna said it will be delivered to 145 locations around the country on Monday, followed by the remaining 636 delivery locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Read more here.
- Published
- 9 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada