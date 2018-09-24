US couple find 100-year-old whisky bottles hidden in walls of home
One hundred years ago this year, the United States government banned the production, transportation and sale of alcohol across the country.
This nationwide ban was known as the prohibition era and lasted 13 years.
Today, the secrets of those who tried to evade and profit from the alcohol ban are still being uncovered.
