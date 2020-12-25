One hundred years ago this year, the United States government banned the production, transportation and sale of alcohol across the country.

This nationwide ban was known as the prohibition era and lasted 13 years.

But the secrets of those who tried to evade and profit from the alcohol ban are still being uncovered.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.