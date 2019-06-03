BBC News

Florida puppy that escaped alligator's jaws becomes sheriff 'deputy dog'

Gunner the puppy survived a close encounter with an alligator's jaws last month - with video of his escape, aided by owner Richard, quickly going viral.

Now he's been honoured as a "deputy dog" by his local sheriff in Florida.

The five-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel will work with Lee County Sheriff's Office to educate children about safety.

