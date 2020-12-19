'How do I introduce my partner to my parents?' That is the question Jonah Batumbaze always gets from Asians who contact him.

So he has started running workshops to help couples prepare for tricky introductions.

He is the founder of Blindian Project, an online platform celebrating black and Asian relationships. He says anti-black racism within the South Asian community can be the biggest challenge for couples.

But recent events in the United States - Black Lives Matter protests and the election of Kamala Harris as US vice-president - are starting to shift attitudes in the South Asian community.

Produced by BBC Asian Network's Nalini Sivathasan. Additional filming by Baldeep Chahal and Suhail Patel.