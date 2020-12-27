Covid in the classroom: How the pandemic changed these three teachers' lives
The coronavirus pandemic has forced teachers to rethink how they interact with students.
From remote learning to managing socially-distanced classes, this year has been anything but normal.
As the term came to a close, three teachers from across the US spoke to the BBC about how drastically their jobs have changed in 2020.
Video by Shrai Popat and Koralie Barrau
- Published
- 35 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada