Covid in the classroom: How the pandemic changed these three teachers' lives

The coronavirus pandemic has forced teachers to rethink how they interact with students.

From remote learning to managing socially-distanced classes, this year has been anything but normal.

As the term came to a close, three teachers from across the US spoke to the BBC about how drastically their jobs have changed in 2020.

Video by Shrai Popat and Koralie Barrau

