Biden gets Covid vaccine: 'Nothing to worry about'
US President-elect Joe Biden had his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Newark, Delaware.
Following his shot, he stressed that American public should take the vaccine when it becomes widely available.
Mr Biden's wife, Jill, also received her inoculation on Monday.
Vice-President elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are set to receive their first dose of the vaccine next week.
