How delivery drivers became vital in the pandemic
In the early stages of the pandemic, delivery drivers made sure no-one had to leave the house for food or supplies, but now they are taking on an even more important role as the last link in the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain.
Speaking to the BBC, Regina Byron, who delivered the first doses of the vaccine to the University of Michigan Hospital, said "it's very fulfilling to know that I make a difference".
- Published
- 35 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada