Covid in prison: 'We should be treated like humans'

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the US, a key source of infection is clusters in prisons.

One-in-five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, and at least 1,700 have died, according to recent figures by the Associated Press.

The BBC has obtained telephone recordings of female inmates who are currently incarcerated at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility, just outside Detroit.

The women phoned a prison helpline set up by prisoners rights group American Friends Service Committee's Michigan Criminal Justice Program to monitor conditions inside.

The helpline has shared the recordings with us, with the consent of the women who made the phone calls.

