Biden on Trump administration "irresponsibility"

The US president-elect says his team isn't being given the information it needs to plan for the start of his term in office.

Joe Biden accused the outgoing administration of "nothing short...of irresponsibility", saying he hasn't been given a clear picture of key national security areas.

Speaking after a briefing by political aides, he said agencies critical to US security had suffered "enormous damage" at the hands of the Trump administration.

