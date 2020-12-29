Nashville explosion: Bodycam footage shows moments before and after bomb
Nashville Police have released bodycam footage showing the moments before and after a van exploded on Christmas Day.
Video shows officers evacuating the streets around the camper van in the downtown area.
The van had been playing recorded messages warning passers-by of a bomb and telling people to evacuate.
Three people were injured in the explosion. The suspect, named as Anthony Quinn Warner, was killed in the blast.
