The Washington Post has released a recording of US President Donald Trump telling Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn the election result.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," he told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the full recording, Mr Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia's results were correct.

Mr Biden won Georgia alongside other swing states, winning 306 electoral college votes to his Mr Trump's 232.

Since the 3 November vote, Mr Trump has been alleging widespread electoral fraud without providing any evidence.