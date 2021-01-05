NY transit workers: 'We're frontline workers, but don't get respect'
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is essential to keeping the city moving. But workers say throughout the pandemic they haven’t been given the care or respect of other frontline workers. A New York City subway conductor and a bus driver share their stories with BBC News.
Video by Zoe Thomas
