US Congress debating Biden certification

US lawmakers are meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in a joint session of Congress overseen by Vice President Mike Pence.

This is normally a ceremonial affair, however has turned into a bitter political fight as a group of President Donald Trump's Republican allies continue to object to the election results, in a last-ditch bid.

It could go on for many hours, because if an objection is raised by both a member of the Senate and the House of Republicans from each state, the two chambers are each allocated two hours per objection to debate the matter, before voting on whether to uphold it or not.

