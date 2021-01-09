Capitol riots: ‘We would have been murdered’
Black Americans say the police response to the storming of the US Capitol puts "white privilege" on full display.
They say officers were quick to use force to quell Black Lives Matter protests – but hesitant when facing the insurrection seen in Washington DC.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 8 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada