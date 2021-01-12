Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I know where Trump's lies lead'
The actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, compared the US Capitol riots to events in Nazi Germany. The actor recounted his childhood growing up in Austria following World War Two.
