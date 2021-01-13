The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump over his role in the storming of Congress last week.

Mr Trump - who has rejected any responsibility for the violence - is the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

He told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. But in a new statement Mr Trump has called for no violence in the coming days.

A trial will begin in the Senate to determine the president's guilt in the coming days.