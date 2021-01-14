BBC News

'US far-right is furious over Trump impeachment'

Dr Jen Schradie, a digital sociologist, who has been studying far-right groups in the US says many see President Donald Trump as a symbol of their movement.

She told BBC World News: "The far-right in the US is furious over the impeachment. For them Donald Trump is their leader but in many ways he is a symbol of their movement.

"So while they are upset, it's also a very motivating decision for people to continue to organise, because this is really a long term movement that has been years in the making."

President Trump has rejected any responsibility for the violence last week that prompted his impeachment.

Published
53 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US & Canada