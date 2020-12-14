With over 400,000 coronavirus deaths so far in the United States, the Biden administration faces an enormous challenge. The president has promised $1.9 trillion in spending relief and 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days.

BBC Reality Check examines President Biden plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the US.

