Democratic congresswoman Madeline Dean has said impeaching Donald Trump will be a "first step towards unity".

The congresswoman is on the trial team looking to convict the former president.

She told BBC World News: "We will not allow a rogue president under his oath of office to incite insurrection, have five people die. We are much better than that."

Former US president Donald Trump has been accused of encouraging violence with his false claims of election fraud on 6 January.

Mr Trump has rejected any responsibility for the violence. He released a video after the impeachment vote calling on his supporters to remain peaceful.