President Joe Biden: 'Democracy has prevailed'

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, at a low key inauguration ceremony outside the US Capitol in Washington DC.

In his maiden speech as president, Mr Biden said: "We've learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.