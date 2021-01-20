Powell: President Biden will rise to the challenge
US President Joe Biden will be able to take on the challenges facing the world despite the issues he faces domestically, former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has said.
Speaking to BBC World News he said that Biden was putting together a solid team of people.
“There will be no slippage as we saw in the last administration, where things were changing every minute or two,” he said.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada