Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly on the Trump legacy

In one of the 2016 US presidential debates, former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly took Donald Trump to task over his attitudes towards women. What does she now think his legacy will be?

She told BBC World News that Donald Trump was so personally controversial it was "tough" to give airtime to any policy successes.

She said: "He is such a huge larger than life character for good or for bad. It sucked up all the oxygen in every room. It sucked up all the oxygen on Twitter and social media."

Megyn Kelly spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay.