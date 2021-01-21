'US vaccination program needs to be speeded up'
It is important the new US administration speeds up vaccinations at home and helps to ensure access to vaccines for the global community, the interim chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital has said.
Dr Louise Ivers told BBC World News that there was no national public health structure in the US and individual states had been left to sort out their own infrastructure for delivering the vaccine.
The new administration has said it was going to implement a national strategy to tackle coronavirus.
- Published
- 28 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada