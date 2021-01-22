White House: Biden wore no mask as 'he was celebrating'
The White House's new press secretary was asked why President Biden wore no mask at the Lincoln Memorial on the night of his inauguration.
Mr Biden had signed an executive order hours earlier mandating the wearing of masks on all federal property.
Jen Psaki replied that he was "celebrating an evening of a historic day" and that there are "bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time".
