'Ecstatic' over Keystone XL pipeline cancellation

Opponents of a plan to build an oil pipeline from the Canadian province of Alberta to Nebraska in the US say they are "ecstatic" at the news that President Joe Biden has used an executive order to stop the project..

The pipeline was planned to carry more than 800,000 barrels of heavy crude oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast though Nebraska but the plan and route of the pipeline met with strong opposition on environmental grounds.

Dallas Goldtooth, an activist with the Indigenous Environmental Network told BBC World News: "This has been a hard fight for over 10 years and has involved so many people, so many tribal nations, indigenous folks and so I can't help but feel ecstatic that that fight and all the arguments that we made were vindicated."

The pipeline had been opposed by the Obama administration but was later backed by President Trump.