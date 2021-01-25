Prospect of Trump impeachment 'declining'
Prof Frank Bowman, of the University of Missouri School of Law, says 17 Republican senators will need to back the impeachment of Donald Trump for it to succeed.
But he told BBC World News: "Candidly, I think the chances of that happening seem to be declining somewhat."
The ordinary "lines of partisan warfare" were settling back into place, he said, so only a few Republicans might vote for conviction.
