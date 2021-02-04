Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she regrets past comments in which she questioned whether the terror attacks on 9/11 or some school shooting tragedies actually happened.

But she did not apologise and did not refer to a host of other incendiary statements made before she was elected to Congress in November.

She has been condemned by colleagues from both parties, although the Republican leadership stopped short of removing her from two committees. The US House will vote on whether to punish her for those statements.