Donald Trump's impeachment trial explained

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial opens on Tuesday, almost a year after his first.

He’s accused of inciting the Jan 6th attack on the Capitol by a crowd of his supporters. But members of his Republican party are mostly standing by him.

What’s the case against him and what are the chances of a conviction?

The BBC's Paul Adams explains.

