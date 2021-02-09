BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse takes a closer look at the movements of far right extremists on the day of the Capitol riots.

We see how the Proud Boys were already heading to the Capitol before President Trump had even spoken at his rally by the White House. And video footage shows members of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia, storming the building.

But the vast majority of those arrested for their actions on 6 January did not have affiliations to such groups before the siege. Experts say that many more Americans have become radicalised since the election and warn that the risk of political violence could grow.