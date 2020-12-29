Lawyer gets stuck with cat filter during virtual court case
Texas lawyer Rod Ponton was left flummoxed when he discovered his face was appearing as a cat during a court session on Zoom.
As his assistant tried to rectify the issue, he can be heard saying, "I'm here live, I'm not a cat."
Tweeting about the incident, Judge Roy Ferguson, who presided over the session, said it showed "the legal community's effort to continue representing their clients in these challenging times".
- Published
- 17 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada