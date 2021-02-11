Lawyer gets stuck with cat filter during virtual court case

Texas lawyer Rod Ponton was left flummoxed when he discovered his face was appearing as a cat during a court session on Zoom.

As his assistant tried to rectify the issue, he can be heard saying, "I'm here live, I'm not a cat."

Tweeting about the incident, Judge Roy Ferguson, who presided over the session, said it showed "the legal community's effort to continue representing their clients in these challenging times".

