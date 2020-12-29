The Texas lawyer who went viral after accidentally appearing in a virtual court case as a cat has described how the filter mishap happened.

Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, Rod Ponton said it was "a great surprise" when he popped up as a feline on the Zoom hearing.

"I did not know Zoom could turn me into a cat and I did not know that a cat Zoom could turn me into an internet celebrity", he added.

The judge who presided over the session has said it showed "the legal community's effort to continue representing their clients in these challenging times".