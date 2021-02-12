Dog inherits $5 million from deceased owner

Lulu the border collie was left $5 million (£3.6 million) after her owner died last year.

Bill Dorris left the dog in the care of his friend, Martha Burton. The will states that Burton is to be reimbursed for Lulu's reasonable monthly expenses.

