Trump's lawyers set out their case in impeachment trial

On the fourth day of the impeachment trial, the former president’s defence set out their case.

They argued that the article of impeachment was an act of ‘political vengeance’. Donald Trump has been impeached for inciting an insurrection following the Capitol riots on 6 January.

His lawyers argued that the premeditated attack absolves the former president of responsibility.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.