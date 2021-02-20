Women 'pose as grannies' to skip Florida vaccine queue
Two women aged 34 and 44 attempted to pass as over 65s in Florida in order to jump the queue and receive their Covid-19 vaccines ahead of schedule, authorities have said.
The two women had apparently managed to secure one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine already as they had cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But they were detected by officials and reprimanded when they turned up at a vaccination centre looking for their second dose.
