President Biden: 'This nation will smile again'
President Biden marked 500,000 US lives lost to Covid in a solemn speech at the White House. He was then joined by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff for a moment of silence.
