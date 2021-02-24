The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine appears to be safe and effective at preventing serious illness.

The announcement paves the way for the drug to be approved later this week. If approved it will be the third Covid-19 vaccine to be authorised in the US.

“It's going to be much easier to immunise many, many people, without having to have them come back for a second shot,” the director of Aids vaccine research and development at Duke University School of Medicine told BBC World News.

Prof David Montefiori explained a single dose vaccine would also stretch the supply further.

“It doubles essentially the number of people with the fixed supply that you can vaccinate compared to a two-shot vaccine,” he said.