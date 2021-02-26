‘Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is very exciting’

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine should get its final approval in the United States later on Friday.

If approved the US would be the first country in the world to do so.

Infectious disease expert and adviser to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Helen Talbot, told BBC World News that the one-jab nature of the vaccine will make it much easier to get more people fully vaccinated, more quickly.

Dr Talbot also warned that we should be cautious when comparing efficacy of the jab with other vaccines.

“This vaccine was tested later when more of the variants were spreading, so we really don’t know if it’s lower compared to the messenger RNA vaccines or not, because they were tested before the variants were widespread,” she said.